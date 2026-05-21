Stratford

Former Stratford High Wrestling Coach Arrested in Sexual Assault Investigation

ByAlex

May 21, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jordan Miron Arrest Warrant Execution

On May 12, 2026, a now 20-year-old female reported to the Stratford Police Department that she was the victim of sexual assault when she was a student while attending Stratford High School.

A Detective Bureau investigation conducted over the last six days resulted with the arrest today of a former Stratford High School wrestling coach.

Jordan Miron, age 36, is charged with Sexual Assault 2nd degree (actor is a coach). He was issued a May 19, 2026 court date and is being held in lieu of a $150,000.00 court set bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other related incident can contact Detective Marc Halper at mhalper@townofstratford.com or (203) 385-4126.

By Alex

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