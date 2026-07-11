Two Arrested After Norwalk Shots Fired Investigation Leads to Firearms Seizures

NORWALK, CT — Two men have been arrested following a shots fired investigation on Silk Street that led to the recovery of two handguns, including one equipped with a large-capacity magazine.

According to the Norwalk Police Department, officers responded to the area of Girard Street and Silk Street at approximately 4:22 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. The caller also reported finding a shell casing in the roadway and provided descriptions of possible individuals involved.

As officers approached, one of the individuals, identified as Melvin Garcia, 18, of Norwalk, fled on foot. Police said Garcia discarded a 9mm Glock handgun with a large-capacity magazine beneath a parked van on Silk Street before he was taken into custody. The firearm was recovered by officers.

Detectives responded to process the scene, interview witnesses, and review surveillance footage. Investigators recovered two spent 9mm shell casings and identified Jose Morales, 34, of Norwalk, as a second suspect. Police allege Morales fired a handgun during an altercation on Silk Street. He was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Silk Street.

Search warrants executed at Morales’ residence and vehicles resulted in the seizure of a 9mm Taurus handgun from his pickup truck.

Garcia was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23, 2026.

Morales was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault. He was also held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23, 2026.