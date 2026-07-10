Bridgeport Public Library Highlights Upcoming Family Programs and Summer Reading Events

BRIDGEPORT, CT — The Bridgeport Public Library is inviting residents to take advantage of a variety of family-friendly programs taking place throughout July as part of its Summer Reading Program, “Plant a Seed, Read!” The program, which runs through August 28 at all library locations, encourages children, teens, and adults to sign up, track their reading, and earn rewards while participating in educational and creative activities across the city.

Upcoming featured events include a screening of the musical film 1776 at the North Branch on Saturday, July 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.; a Design Your Own Flag! craft project at the Newfield Branch on Saturday, July 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for ages 5-18; The Tiny Seed Craft with artist Anna Ramirez at the North Branch on Tuesday, July 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and Science in the Summer workshops at the Beardsley Branch on July 14 and July 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for students in grades 2-7. Families can also celebrate America’s 250th anniversary during Turn Back the Clock on Saturday, July 18 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the North Branch, featuring hands-on colonial-themed activities including George Washington wigs, quill pens, trivia, and crafts. More information on the Summer Reading Program and upcoming events is available through the Bridgeport Public Library.