Bridgeport News: Firefighters Battle Sheridan Street Fire

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Sheridan Street in Bridgeport around 9:00pm on July 4th for a building fire.

Deputy Chief Cody said companies arrived to find heavy fire in the rear of the building. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack, knocked down the main body of the fire, and remained on scene for extensive overhaul, chasing hot spots throughout the building to make sure the fire was completely out.

Cody said the crews had already been busy and were working in warm conditions, but were being rehabbed on scene. One firefighter was evaluated for a heat-related illness, but the injury was not considered serious.

A witness told DoingItLocal the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike, but that has not been confirmed. The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

All occupants were accounted for.