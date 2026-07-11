Norwalk

Norwalk Police Release Updated Image of Suspect in South Norwalk Voyeurism Investigation

ByAlex

Jul 11, 2026

NORWALK, CT — The Norwalk Police Department has released a new image of the individual sought in connection with a voyeurism incident that occurred at the South Norwalk Train Station on July 7.

Investigators said the newly obtained image shows the suspect wearing a long-sleeve garment over the same T-shirt seen in the image released previously. Police hope the updated photo will help someone recognize the individual. As previously reported, the victim was walking up a staircase when she observed the man holding a cellphone beneath her dress with the video recording function activated. When confronted, the suspect immediately fled the area.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department. Police say even information that may seem insignificant could prove valuable to the investigation.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Voyeurism Investigation

Jul 8, 2026 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Police Announce Safety, Traffic, and Parking Plans for Fireworks

Jul 2, 2026 Alex
Norwalk

Two Arrested in Norwalk Vape Shop Cannabis Investigations

Jun 27, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Norwalk Police Release Updated Image of Suspect in South Norwalk Voyeurism Investigation

Jul 11, 2026 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Library Highlights Upcoming Family Programs and Summer Reading Events

Jul 10, 2026 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Charge Man in HomeGoods Shoplifting Case

Jul 10, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

Bridgeport Public Library Announces Summer Reading Program, Family Events, and July Activities

Jul 9, 2026 Alex