Norwalk Police Release Updated Image of Suspect in South Norwalk Voyeurism Investigation

NORWALK, CT — The Norwalk Police Department has released a new image of the individual sought in connection with a voyeurism incident that occurred at the South Norwalk Train Station on July 7.

Investigators said the newly obtained image shows the suspect wearing a long-sleeve garment over the same T-shirt seen in the image released previously. Police hope the updated photo will help someone recognize the individual. As previously reported, the victim was walking up a staircase when she observed the man holding a cellphone beneath her dress with the video recording function activated. When confronted, the suspect immediately fled the area.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department. Police say even information that may seem insignificant could prove valuable to the investigation.