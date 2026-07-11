Bridgeport Public Schools Hosting Weekly Open Teacher Interviews Through August 13

BRIDGEPORT, CT — Bridgeport Public Schools is seeking qualified and passionate educators to join its team for the upcoming school year and is inviting prospective teachers to attend weekly Open Teacher Interviews now through August 13.

Interviews will be held every Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bridgeport City Hall, Room 324, 45 Lyon Terrace. The district is recruiting for a variety of teaching positions, including both general education and special education opportunities, and encourages interested candidates to apply and reserve an interview time in advance.

Bridgeport Public Schools is asking community members and organizations to help spread the word in an effort to connect with talented educators who are committed to making a lasting impact in the classroom.

Those interested in learning more or submitting an application can visit:

Apply today or learn more: https://www.bridgeportedu.net/apply

https://www.bridgeportedu.net/apply Reserve an interview spot: https://bit.ly/4vIXQrm