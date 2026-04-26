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Norwalk Police Arrest Man in Juvenile Sexual Assault Investigation

Byn8n

Apr 26, 2026 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested

On November 15, 2025, members of the Norwalk Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report of two juveniles who were sexually assaulted. The suspect was reported to be a former family acquaintance.

The investigation was assumed by the Special Victims Unit, where Detective Rodriguez identified the suspect as Francisco Rodriguez-Posligua. Following an extensive investigation, Detective Rodriguez developed probable cause and applied for an arrest warrant, which was issued by Stamford Superior Court.

On April 20, 2026, Francisco Rodriguez-Posligua was taken into custody without incident.

Arrested: Francisco Rodriguez-Posligua, 36, of Orange, CT
Charges: Sexual assault in the fourth degree (2 counts) and illegal sexual contact with victim under 16 (2 counts)
Bond: $100,000
Court: April 21, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

By n8n

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