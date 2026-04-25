Bridgeport Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Into Trumbull

The Bridgeport Police arrested a city man Thursday for numerous recent domestic violence assaults after he was pursued into Trumbull and briefly hid in the woods there. Angel Montanez, 24, had an active felony warrant when he was spotted by a Bridgeport officer driving north on the 25/8 Connector shortly before noon. Montanez abandoned his car shortly thereafter and was taken into custody in a residential Trumbull neighborhood near the border with Monroe.

According to the warrant, Montanez was charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree, Unlawful Restraint in the Second Degree, Threatening in the Second Degree, Stalking, Risk of Injury to a Minor (two counts), Robbery in the Third Degree, Assault in the Third Degree (4 counts), Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Breach of Peace (3 counts), Violation of a Protective Order (2 counts) and Violation of a Restraining Order (3 counts). The charges involve multiple victims on April 19th, 20th, and 22nd.

The Detective Bureau’s Domestic Violence Unit secured the warrant for his arrest late Wednesday afternoon.

Montanez was additionally charged Thursday with Engaging Police in Pursuit and Interfering with an Officer.

His total bond was set at $800,000.

The capture of Montanez was handled by the Bridgeport Police Patrol Division and the Detective Bureau, with the assistance from the Trumbull Police, the Connecticut State Police, and the Monroe Police.