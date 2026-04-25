GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES LOWER ELECTRICITY RATES IN RESPONSE TO BENEFITS RECEIVED FROM NUCLEAR CONTRACTS AND OTHER STATE ENERGY POLICIES

Starting May 1, Residential Electric Bills To Decrease by Roughly 14%

Public Benefits Charge Will Shift From a Cost to a Credit Through at Least September

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has approved an interim decision that will lower residential electricity rates throughout Connecticut starting May 1, 2026, including by 4.3 cents per kilowatt-hour or about $30 per month for an average Eversource residential customer and 4.9 cents per kilowatt-hour or about $34 per month for an average United Illuminating residential customer.

This significant reduction in residential electricity bills is driven by a decrease in the public benefits charge, which will now be a credit on ratepayers’ bills – rather than an additional charge – through at least September. The decrease in the public benefits charge is, in large part, due to the contracts Governor Lamont negotiated with the Millstone and Seabrook nuclear power plants, which provide energy at fixed prices and insulate ratepayers from volatile fossil fuel pricing. The administration’s decision to maintain a diversified portfolio of energy sources is paying off amid high gas prices this winter due to Winter Storm Fern and now the war in Iran.

Connecticut’s nuclear contracts have saved Connecticut ratepayers more than $250 million in 2025 and more than $200 million so far in 2026. The Revolution Wind power purchase agreement is expected to save customers a further $100 million per year once fully operational.

Legislation approved by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Lamont in 2025 – Public Act 25-173 – has further reduced the public benefits charge. Bonding for hardship and arrearages, as well as electric vehicle charging costs, removed more than $155 million from the public benefits charges in 2025-2026 and $145 million in 2026-2027. Reforms to the Renewable Portfolio Standard are expected to save approximately another $60 million per year starting in 2026.

“Connecticut ratepayers are about to see some welcome relief on their electric bills, due in large part to the difficult decisions made when electricity prices were low,” Governor Lamont said. “The rate reduction residents are seeing today is the result of sound policy work – long-term contracts and legislation designed to produce lasting results – not quick fixes geared for headlines. That’s the kind of governing that actually moves the needle for families struggling with high costs.”

“DEEP commends PURA for ensuring that customers will soon see savings on their electricity bills,” Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “We also commend the legislature for passing a bill last year that focused on lowering costs within the public benefits charges.”

“Today’s decision is the result of sustained collaboration among state leaders, regulators, and advocates to take meaningful steps toward both long and short-term energy affordability,” Connecticut Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman said. “By utilizing bond funding to address pandemic-era arrearages, we’re reducing costs for all ratepayers while helping thousands of households move beyond the burden of past-due bills. At the same time, programmatic improvements to the low-income discount rate and arrearage forgiveness options are ensuring that relief is targeted and reaches those who need it most. While there is still more work to do, these actions reflect a balanced approach that lowers costs, strengthens the system, and makes energy more affordable for Connecticut families.”

The rate adjustments are expected to be included in customer bills starting on May 1, 2026, and will last until at least September for most customers.

The rate decisions can be viewed at the following links:

For more ways to save, visit EnergizeCT.com.