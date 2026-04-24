Norwalk Police Arrest Barricaded Man Following Hours-Long Standoff

On April 20, 2026, at 8:59 AM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of a psychiatric complaint. The caller, who was outside the residence, reported that her 20-year-old son, David Erik Wenger, was inside the home and threatening to harm himself. The caller further advised that Wenger had previously made statements about attempting “suicide by cop” and was extremely agitated.

Officers responded to the scene and confirmed that no other individuals were inside the residence. Upon arrival, officers observed Wenger on the porch, armed with a saw and a knife, and bleeding from his hand. As officers attempted to establish communication, Wenger threatened to kill officers if they entered the residence. He repeatedly moved in and out of the home, yelling and making threats at the officers.

During attempts to de-escalate the situation, Wenger exited the residence and pointed and then threw what was later determined to be an airsoft pistol at officers. Due to Wenger’s behavior and prior statements, Crisis Negotiators were requested to respond. Negotiators made repeated efforts to communicate with Wenger and encourage a peaceful surrender.

During the incident, Wenger constructed a Molotov cocktail inside the residence, lit it, and then threw it at officers. The device landed in a nearby driveway. Wenger also opened the door on multiple occasions and threw knives in the direction of officers. As the situation continued, Wenger was observed creating additional improvised weapons, including taping a knife to a pole to form a makeshift spear.

Crisis Negotiators ultimately succeeded in persuading Wenger to exit the residence. He was taken into custody at approximately 12:43 PM without further incident and transported to Norwalk Police Headquarters for processing.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh commended the responding officers and negotiators for their professionalism and restraint during the incident.

“I would like to recognize and thank the officers, supervisors, and command staff who responded to the harrowing incident this morning involving an individual in crisis. All officers demonstrated great restraint in communicating and de-escalating a situation where they were faced with an individual throwing a Molotov cocktail, a knife, and pointing a facsimile firearm at officers upon their arrival. The teamwork and professionalism shown by the officers today are a testament to their training in de-escalation, crisis intervention, and critical decision-making. This situation exemplifies the incredible work done by the men and women of the Norwalk Police Department with the ongoing goal of public safety,” – Chief Walsh.

Arrested: David Erik Wenger, 20, of Norwalk, CT

Charges: Criminal attempt at assault on a police officer (2 counts), reckless endangerment in the first degree (2 counts), and threatening in the first degree

Bond: $250,000.00

Court: May 4, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)