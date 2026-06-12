State News

Connecticut Heat Wave: Cooling Centers Open Across Westport, Stratford, and Bridgeport Through Sunday

ByAlex

Jun 12, 2026

Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol through Sunday, June 14, as the state experiences its first heat wave of the season. Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees daily, with heat index values reaching 100 degrees or higher at times. Residents are encouraged to stay in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight clothing, check on elderly neighbors and family members, and never leave children or pets in vehicles. Those with respiratory conditions should also be aware of air quality alerts affecting portions of the state.

Westport Cooling Centers

Westport Center for Senior Activities

21 Imperial Ave

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Closed weekends

MoCA Westport

19 Newtown Turnpike

Monday-Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Westport Library

20 Jesup Road

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Westport Weston Family YMCA

14 Allen Raymond Lane

Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Westport Museum for History and Culture

25 Avery Place

Tuesday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

Need transportation or assistance?

Call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org.

Stratford Cooling Centers

Baldwin Center

1000 West Broad Street

Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Birdseye Municipal Complex

468 Birdseye Street

Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Stratford YMCA

3045 Main Street

Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Need shelter, transportation, or social services?

Call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org.

Bridgeport Cooling Centers

Senior Centers (Weekdays)

Black Rock Senior Center

2676 Fairfield Avenue

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

East Side Senior Center

268 Putnam Street

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Eisenhower Senior Center

307 Golden Hill Street

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Veterans Affairs Center

20 Thorme Street

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Alpha Community Services YMCA

650 Park Avenue

Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Transportation Hub

GBT Station

710 Water Street

Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Bridgeport Public Library Branches

Main Library

925 Broad Street

Mon-Tues: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wed-Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Black Rock Branch

2705 Fairfield Avenue

Mon-Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tues-Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Newfield Branch

755 Central Avenue

Mon-Tues: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wed-Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

North Branch

3455 Madison Avenue

Mon-Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tues-Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Beardsley Branch

2534 East Main Street

Mon-Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tues & Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

East Side Branch

Temporarily closed for construction.

Residents needing shelter or assistance can call 2-1-1.

By Alex

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