Connecticut Heat Wave: Cooling Centers Open Across Westport, Stratford, and Bridgeport Through Sunday

Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol through Sunday, June 14, as the state experiences its first heat wave of the season. Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees daily, with heat index values reaching 100 degrees or higher at times. Residents are encouraged to stay in air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight clothing, check on elderly neighbors and family members, and never leave children or pets in vehicles. Those with respiratory conditions should also be aware of air quality alerts affecting portions of the state.
Westport Cooling Centers
Westport Center for Senior Activities
21 Imperial Ave
Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Closed weekends
MoCA Westport
19 Newtown Turnpike
Monday-Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Westport Library
20 Jesup Road
Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Westport Weston Family YMCA
14 Allen Raymond Lane
Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Westport Museum for History and Culture
25 Avery Place
Tuesday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Closed Sunday and Monday
Need transportation or assistance?
Call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org.
Stratford Cooling Centers
Baldwin Center
1000 West Broad Street
Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Birdseye Municipal Complex
468 Birdseye Street
Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Stratford YMCA
3045 Main Street
Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Need shelter, transportation, or social services?
Call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org.
Bridgeport Cooling Centers
Senior Centers (Weekdays)
Black Rock Senior Center
2676 Fairfield Avenue
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
East Side Senior Center
268 Putnam Street
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Eisenhower Senior Center
307 Golden Hill Street
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Veterans Affairs Center
20 Thorme Street
9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Alpha Community Services YMCA
650 Park Avenue
Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Transportation Hub
GBT Station
710 Water Street
Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Bridgeport Public Library Branches
Main Library
925 Broad Street
Mon-Tues: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Wed-Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Black Rock Branch
2705 Fairfield Avenue
Mon-Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Tues-Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Newfield Branch
755 Central Avenue
Mon-Tues: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Wed-Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
North Branch
3455 Madison Avenue
Mon-Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Tues-Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Beardsley Branch
2534 East Main Street
Mon-Wed: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Tues & Thurs: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Fri-Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
East Side Branch
Temporarily closed for construction.
Residents needing shelter or assistance can call 2-1-1.