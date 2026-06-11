Governor Lamont Activates Extreme Hot Weather Protocol Ahead of First Heat Wave of 2026

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut’s Extreme Hot Weather Protocol will be activated from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2026, through 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2026, as the state prepares for its first heat wave of the season.

Forecasters expect temperatures to exceed 90 degrees each day, with heat index values reaching or surpassing 100 degrees at times. Heat advisories have been issued for most of Connecticut, with inland areas expected to experience the most severe conditions.

The protocol is designed to protect vulnerable residents during periods of extreme heat. While active, state agencies, municipalities, and community partners will coordinate through United Way 2-1-1 to provide information on cooling centers throughout the state.

Residents seeking relief from the heat can locate a cooling center by visiting:

https://www.211ct.org

or by calling 2-1-1.

Governor Lamont said the activation is intended to ensure everyone has access to a safe place to cool down and encouraged residents, particularly older adults and those with medical conditions, to take precautions during the heat wave.

During the activation period:

• State and local emergency management officials will coordinate through the WebEOC communications system.

• Municipalities will provide real-time information on available cooling centers.

• Regional emergency management coordinators will monitor conditions and respond to requests for assistance.

• Utility companies will provide updates on any weather-related impacts to service.

Officials note that those most at risk during extreme heat include:

• Infants and young children

• Adults age 65 and older

• People who are overweight

• Individuals working or exercising outdoors

• Those with heart disease, high blood pressure, or certain medical conditions

Safety recommendations include:

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings whenever possible.

• Limit outdoor activity to morning or evening hours.

• Rest frequently in shaded areas.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths.

• Check on vulnerable family members and neighbors.

• Ensure pets have access to water and shade.

• Never leave pets in parked vehicles.

Residents are also encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, especially when spending time outdoors.

Additional emergency preparedness information is available at:

https://ct.gov/ctprepares

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