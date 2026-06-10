Dice Convenience Smoke Shop Employee Arrested After Cannabis Seizure; Products Test Positive for Fentanyl

On Friday, May 29, 2026, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Division, working alongside the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division, the Bridgeport Fire Inspectors Office, and the Bridgeport Health and Building Departments, executed a search and seizure warrant at Dice Convenience Smoke Shop, located at 4016 Main Street.

During the operation, authorities seized approximately 23.24 pounds of cannabis and THC-related products as part of an ongoing effort to address the illegal sale of cannabis products from smoke shops in Bridgeport. Officers also recovered $654 in cash believed to be proceeds from illegal sales.

Police said a significant public safety concern emerged when prepackaged cannabis products seized from the business later tested positive for fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine and has been linked to a large number of overdose deaths nationwide.

As a result of the investigation, Amin Mohamed Algahiem, 24, whose last known address is in California, was arrested and charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Operation of a Drug Factory

Conspiracy to Commit Possession of More Than 1 Kilogram of Cannabis with Intent

Possession of a Controlled Substance (First Offense)

Possession of Cannabis Plant Material Under 50 Ounces

Conspiracy to Commit Sale of a Narcotic Substance

Algahiem was held on a $50,000 bond.

In addition to the criminal charges, city agencies issued violations to the business. The Bridgeport Health and Building Departments also issued stop-work orders for onsite violations.

Police said the operation highlights the continued collaboration between local and state agencies to combat illegal narcotics activity in the community.

Anyone with information regarding narcotics violations is encouraged to contact the Bridgeport Police Narcotics Tip Line at 203-576-7903.