Norwalk

Norwalk Patrol Officers Arrest Four Robbery Suspects

ByAlex

Mar 18, 2026
Mugshots of Natalie Deflorio and Princess Garcia related to a Norwalk robbery investigation.

On March 15, 2026, at 3:11 AM, Norwalk Patrol Officers were dispatched to the area of Raymond Street and Day Street on a report of a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who reported that he had been robbed of his firearm by two males who brandished firearms during the incident.

Officers on scene broadcast descriptions of the suspects to responding units. The investigation revealed that the victim had been in his vehicle with two individuals, identified as Princess Garcia and Natalie Deflorio, whom he had met through Facebook. During the encounter, Garcia exited the vehicle, at which time two male suspects carried out the robbery. Garcia and Deflorio then fled the scene with the suspects.

Patrol officers subsequently responded to Deflorio’s residence, located at 60 Woodward Avenue, second-floor apartment. Officers located Deflorio, Garcia, and a juvenile male inside the residence. During a search of the apartment, officers recovered a black BB gun and located the victim’s stolen firearm concealed inside a litter box.

All three individuals were taken into custody and transported to Norwalk Police Department Headquarters, where they were processed.

Norwalk Detectives continued the investigation and later identified the second male suspect involved in the robbery. That juvenile suspect was taken into custody during the morning hours of March 15, 2026.

Arrested: Natalie Deflorio, 20, of Norwalk
Charges: Robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, stealing a firearm, conspiracy to stealing a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and risk of injury to a child
Bond: $75,000
Court: March 30, 2026

Arrested: Princess Garcia, 20, of Waterbury
Charges: Conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to stealing a firearm

Bond: $75,000
Court: March 30, 2026

Arrested: 15-Year-Old-Juvenile
Charges: Robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, stealing a firearm, conspiracy to stealing a firearm
Court: March 16, 2026

Arrested: 16-Year-Old-Juvenile
Charges: Robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, stealing a firearm, conspiracy to stealing a firearm
Court: March 16, 2026

By Alex

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