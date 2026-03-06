Norwalk Police Make Arrest Following Traffic Stop

On March 2, 2026, at 10:52 AM, Norwalk Patrol Officer Arvanitakis observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Westport Avenue displaying an improper printed temporary registration plate affixed to the rear of the vehicle. Officer Arvanitakis conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of 315 Westport Avenue.

During the stop, the operator of the vehicle, identified as Fredrick Jerome Pate, was found to be operating with a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation revealed that the 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was unregistered and uninsured.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered a 9mm magazine loaded with seven rounds from the rear passenger area. Officers also located a Taurus Arms G2C 9mm handgun in the trunk of the vehicle. The handgun’s magazine was loaded with fifteen rounds of 9mm ammunition. Subsequent investigation confirmed the firearm had been reported stolen out of Columbus, Ohio.

Further investigation determined that Pate was the subject of two separate orders of protection, which prohibit him from possessing firearms. Pate was taken into custody without incident and transported to Norwalk Police Department Headquarters for processing.

Arrested: Fredrick Jerome Pate, 25, of West Haven, CT

Charges: Possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine (two counts), violation of an order of protection (two counts), operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, insufficient insurance

Bond: $200,000

Court: March 16, 2026

