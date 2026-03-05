Robbery Investigation Leads to Arrest and Firearm Recovery

On February 28, 2026, at 12:22 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of a robbery in the area of 81 Winfield Street. The caller reported that during a scheduled meeting to sell clothing, the other individual used force and displayed a handgun.

Norwalk Patrol Officers responded to the scene and determined that both the victim and the suspect were juveniles. The investigation revealed that the victim and suspect had arranged the sale of the clothing through Snapchat. When the meeting took place, the suspect attempted to pay with counterfeit currency, which led to an altercation. During the incident, the suspect displayed a black handgun and fled the scene with a pair of jeans belonging to the victim.

Officers on scene broadcast a description of the suspect to other responding units. Officers subsequently located the suspect at his residence, where he was found wearing the stolen jeans.

During a search of the residence, officers recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P handgun and a magazine.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Norwalk Police Department reminds residents to use caution when buying and selling items through online marketplaces or social media platforms. The Norwalk Police Department offers an E-Commerce Safe Zone for online transactions, located at Police Headquarters, 1 Monroe Street, Norwalk. This designated area provides a safer location for residents to complete transactions and helps reduce the risk of theft or violence.

Arrested: 16-year-old Juvenile

Charges: Robbery in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury, negligent storage of a firearm, and larceny in the sixth degree

Court Date: March 2, 2026

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)