Aquarion to Begin Water Main Replacement Project Across Multiple Bridgeport Streets

Water Infrastructure Work to Begin in Bridgeport

Water Main Replacement Project Scheduled to Start in Early May 2026

Aquarion Water Company continues to perform essential work on infrastructure necessary to ensure continued system reliability. The water main replacement project is scheduled to begin in early May 2026 on Abner Court, followed by Albermarie Street, Ameridge Drive, Cherry Hill Drive, D’Eramo Place, Glendale Avenue, Jewett Avenue, Marconi Avenue, Martha Place, Plankton Street, Primrose Avenue, and Ruth Street. The project is expected to be completed by May 2027. Final paving will then be scheduled in coordination with the City of Bridgeport.

The project, which will replace approximately 9,865 feet of water main, is part of an ongoing program to improve Aquarion’s water distribution system and ensure the highest quality water. The infrastructure upgrades will also help to reduce leaks and water main breaks that can cause service interruptions.

“We greatly appreciate residents’ patience during this project,” said Aaron Nezvesky, Aquarion’s Manager of Utility Programs. “We will work closely with our customers, contractors, and town officials to coordinate the work and minimize any disruptions.”

Due to construction, customers should expect minor traffic delays and possible detours during working hours from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Westport-based A J Penna & Son will serve as the contractor for the water main replacement project.

To keep customers informed about scheduled/unscheduled work, Aquarion utilizes an Everbridge notification system to call affected customers. Aquarion encourages customers to sign up for this free service at www.aquarionwater.com/alerts. Information regarding Aquarion construction projects can be found at www.aquarionwater.com/projects.

Customers with project-related questions may contact Edward Moy, Aquarion’s project manager, at 203-585-7261 or emoy@aquarionwater.com. For service or water-related issues, please contact Aquarion Customer Service at 1-800-732-9678.

About Aquarion Water Company:

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 700,000 people in 68 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S. Based in Bridgeport, CT, Aquarion has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices. Aquarion Water Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company, please visit www.aquarionwater.com or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater.