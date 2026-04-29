Bridgeport Police Launch Nightclub Compliance Checks Ahead of Summer

Bridgeport Police Conduct Nightclub Compliance Checks

The Bridgeport Police Department began 2026 compliance checks of nightclubs on Friday, April 24, to determine if they have the proper licenses and permits. The checks started with clubs on the East Side and will continue throughout the city through the summer.

A special detail of supervisors and officers checked five establishments on East Main Street on Friday night. The managers and owners were given packets on how to properly register as a “nightclub” under Chapter 5.88 of the Municipal Code of City Ordinances and were advised on how to complete the application.

No enforcement action was taken on Friday night. However, there will be citations issued or other action taken in the future when violations are found.

The department will not announce when or where future checks will take place.

The nightclub checks are part of the Bridgeport Police Department’s efforts to curb quality of life complaints that normally increase in the summer involving the city’s nightlife.

Anyone wishing to receive one of the “nightclub” application packets can get one at the Permits Office at Bridgeport Police Headquarters at 300 Congress Street.

Citizens who wish to report the operation of an illegal nightclub are asked to call the tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

On January 4, 2026, Jordan Thompson, 31, of Bridgeport, was shot and killed inside an illegal nightclub at 924 Noble Avenue on the East Side. The club was shut down after the murder. There has not been an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas Harper at (203) 581-5239.