Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Drug Arrests Made in Six Month Investigation

ByAlex

May 2, 2024

On Monday April 29, 2024, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, Norwalk Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team, Stamford PD Tactical team, Darien PD, US Marshal’s Service, and the Bridgeport Office of the DEA executed 3 search warrants in Norwalk and one in Darien. This was the result of a 6 month investigation into Fentanyl trafficking in the greater Norwalk area. To date 17 Federal and state arrest warrants have been served. Approximately 15,000 bags of Fentanyl were seized, as well as 300 grams of pure fentanyl, 1 firearm, cocaine and approximately $13,000 in US Currency.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabber Arrested

Apr 30, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Swatting Call Arrest Made

Apr 28, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Police Plant Pinwheel Garden to Celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr 20, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Drug Arrests Made in Six Month Investigation

May 2, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Senator Gaston Leads Passage of Legislation to Protect Bridgeport Kids

May 2, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police Continue to See Stolen Vehicle Activity

May 2, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Grenade Found On Street

May 2, 2024 Alex