Drug Arrests Made in Six Month Investigation

On Monday April 29, 2024, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, Norwalk Emergency Services Unit Tactical Response Team, Stamford PD Tactical team, Darien PD, US Marshal’s Service, and the Bridgeport Office of the DEA executed 3 search warrants in Norwalk and one in Darien. This was the result of a 6 month investigation into Fentanyl trafficking in the greater Norwalk area. To date 17 Federal and state arrest warrants have been served. Approximately 15,000 bags of Fentanyl were seized, as well as 300 grams of pure fentanyl, 1 firearm, cocaine and approximately $13,000 in US Currency.

Post navigation