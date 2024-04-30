Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabber Arrested

ByAlex

Apr 30, 2024

On April 26, 2024, at 3:00 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call for a man stabbed in
the area of 129 South Main Street. Norwalk Patrol Officers arrived in less than one minute and
found the victim being treated by a bystander. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim who
was soon transported to Norwalk Hospital by Norwalk Paramedics for serious injuries. Officers
secured the crime scene and began to canvass for witnesses.


Norwalk Police Detectives arrived and assumed the investigation. Detectives recovered multiple
items of evidentiary value, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance. As a result,
detectives were able to identify Gregory Goldstein as the person responsible for the stabbing.
Goldstein was reported to have left the scene in a Honda Odyssey minivan. This information
was shared with law enforcement agencies throughout the area as Norwalk detectives continued
to investigate.
That same evening, at 7:35 PM, a Trooper from the Connecticut State Police Troop G barracks
located Goldstein’s van and began to follow it on Interstate 95 while awaiting other troopers and
officers to assist. With the help of the Westport Police Department, Goldstein’s vehicle was
stopped on Interstate 95. Goldstein was a passenger in the van and was detained by officers from
the Westport Police Department and Troopers from the Connecticut State Police. Norwalk
Police Detectives and Patrol Division Officers responded and took Goldstein into custody.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Swatting Call Arrest Made

Apr 28, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Police Plant Pinwheel Garden to Celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr 20, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Arrest made in Sexual Assault Case

Apr 19, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

I-95n 27A Ramp Rollover

Apr 30, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Stabber Arrested

Apr 30, 2024 Alex
Valley

Seymour News: Structure Fire

Apr 30, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield Valley

Fairfield Town Hall Meeting on United Illuminating Monopoles

Apr 30, 2024 Stephen Krauchick