Norwalk News: Stabber Arrested

On April 26, 2024, at 3:00 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call for a man stabbed in

the area of 129 South Main Street. Norwalk Patrol Officers arrived in less than one minute and

found the victim being treated by a bystander. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim who

was soon transported to Norwalk Hospital by Norwalk Paramedics for serious injuries. Officers

secured the crime scene and began to canvass for witnesses.



Norwalk Police Detectives arrived and assumed the investigation. Detectives recovered multiple

items of evidentiary value, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance. As a result,

detectives were able to identify Gregory Goldstein as the person responsible for the stabbing.

Goldstein was reported to have left the scene in a Honda Odyssey minivan. This information

was shared with law enforcement agencies throughout the area as Norwalk detectives continued

to investigate.

That same evening, at 7:35 PM, a Trooper from the Connecticut State Police Troop G barracks

located Goldstein’s van and began to follow it on Interstate 95 while awaiting other troopers and

officers to assist. With the help of the Westport Police Department, Goldstein’s vehicle was

stopped on Interstate 95. Goldstein was a passenger in the van and was detained by officers from

the Westport Police Department and Troopers from the Connecticut State Police. Norwalk

Police Detectives and Patrol Division Officers responded and took Goldstein into custody.