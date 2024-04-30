Norwalk News: Stabber Arrested

On April 26, 2024, at 3:00 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call for a man stabbed in
the area of 129 South Main Street. Norwalk Patrol Officers arrived in less than one minute and
found the victim being treated by a bystander. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim who
was soon transported to Norwalk Hospital by Norwalk Paramedics for serious injuries. Officers
secured the crime scene and began to canvass for witnesses.
Norwalk Police Detectives arrived and assumed the investigation. Detectives recovered multiple
items of evidentiary value, interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance. As a result,
detectives were able to identify Gregory Goldstein as the person responsible for the stabbing.
Goldstein was reported to have left the scene in a Honda Odyssey minivan. This information
was shared with law enforcement agencies throughout the area as Norwalk detectives continued
to investigate.
That same evening, at 7:35 PM, a Trooper from the Connecticut State Police Troop G barracks
located Goldstein’s van and began to follow it on Interstate 95 while awaiting other troopers and
officers to assist. With the help of the Westport Police Department, Goldstein’s vehicle was
stopped on Interstate 95. Goldstein was a passenger in the van and was detained by officers from
the Westport Police Department and Troopers from the Connecticut State Police. Norwalk
Police Detectives and Patrol Division Officers responded and took Goldstein into custody.