Norwalk News: Carjacking Suspect Arrested Following Multi-Agency Investigation

On March 28, 2024, at 5:05 AM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a call about an attempted carjacking at gunpoint in the area of Westport Avenue. As patrol officers were responding, another call came in reporting a second carjacking at gunpoint in the same area. Upon arrival, patrol officers discovered that a BMW X3 had been stolen during the incident. About 20 minutes later, Stamford Police received calls about two carjackings in their city. Norwalk patrol officers found the stolen BMW later that morning, damaged and abandoned by the suspects. The Detective Bureau took over the investigation and determined that the stolen BMW had been used in the attempted carjacking in Norwalk. Working with other law enforcement agencies, Norwalk detectives learned that Waterbury Police had arrested Tyssan Woods for operating one of the vehicles stolen from Stamford.

Norwalk detectives interviewed Woods at the Waterbury Police Department, gathering several pieces of evidence that identified him as the perpetrator of both the carjacking and the attempted carjacking in Norwalk. Woods, 18, was arrested on charges of Robbery in the First Degree and Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, with a bond set at $2,000,000. The Norwalk Police Department extends their gratitude to the Stamford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, Waterbury Police Department, and the ATF for their collaborative efforts in this investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Barron at (203) 854-3031 or JBarron@norwalkct.gov. Tips can also be shared anonymously through the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com, or by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).