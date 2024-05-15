Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: Shots Fired Arrest Made

ByAlex

May 14, 2024

On May 13, 2024, at 8:41 PM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a report of shots fired at the 200 block of Ely Avenue. Upon arrival, Patrol Division Officers swiftly relayed the suspect and vehicle descriptions to their colleagues and located the vehicle nearby, where they also recovered a firearm. The investigation was then taken over by the Detective Bureau, revealing that the incident was isolated and domestic in nature, with no injuries reported. Sharona Debbie Annet Bailey-Bramble, 34, of Stamford was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Bail was set at $150,000. For any tips or information, the Norwalk Police can be contacted at 203-854-3111, or anonymous tips can be submitted through the Norwalk Police website or via text to TIP411 (847411) by typing “NORWALKPD” followed by the message.

