Fairfield

Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck

ByStephen Krauchick

May 16, 2024

Police UPDATE: A 17-year-old was struck by a vehicle while crossing Stillson Road. The pedestrian’s view was obstructed by a landscaping trailer which was traveling in the roadway, but stopped for traffic. The teenager, who admitted to not looking both ways, crossed the road and was struck by a passing vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

2024-05-16@3:30PMish–#Fairfield CT– A 17-year-old male was struck by a car on Stillson Road this afternoon. Police are investigating.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

