Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck

Police UPDATE: A 17-year-old was struck by a vehicle while crossing Stillson Road. The pedestrian’s view was obstructed by a landscaping trailer which was traveling in the roadway, but stopped for traffic. The teenager, who admitted to not looking both ways, crossed the road and was struck by a passing vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

