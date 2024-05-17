Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Police Involved Shooting

ByStephen Krauchick

May 16, 2024

On May 16, 2024, Bridgeport Police responded to the 200 block of Birdseye Street on reports of a suspicious male party brandishing a knife. Upon arrival, Officers located that party in the roadway (200 block of Birdseye St) where an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

When a police officer uses deadly force in the course of his or her duties, it is crucial that a thorough investigation is conducted. As directed by the Connecticut Police Accountability Act, this investigation will be conducted by the Office of Inspector General, the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, and the Office of the State’s Attorney – Judicial District of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter Sr. is fully confident that the Office of the Inspector General will ensure a comprehensive, transparent, and impartial investigation.

As is department protocol, the Bridgeport police officer(s) involved in this encounter will be assigned out of the Chief’s Office on modified duty until a determination has been made by the Office of the Inspector General.

We support our Bridgeport police officers as they continue to partner with the community by providing exceptional police services and creating a safe environment through fair and impartial enforcement of the law.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Office of the Inspector General at (203) 806-1595. Further developments will come from the Office of the Inspector General.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

