Norwalk Police Plant Pinwheel Garden to Celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month

In observance of National Child Abuse Prevention month in April, the Norwalk Police

Department and The Human Services Council’s Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Connection are partnering up to plant a “pinwheel garden” on April 25th at 10:00 AM at police headquarters at 1 Monroe Street. Pinwheel gardens are used nationwide during the month of April to bring heightened awareness to child abuse prevention and symbolize the joy of childhood. April 25th is also “Wear Blue for Child Abuse Day”; so, folks will be dressed in blue to show their support.

Can’t make it to the Police Department that day? Wear blue and post photos on your favorite social media with the hashtags – #wearblue, #childabuseprevention and #humanservicesct

Child abuse and neglect happen every day in every neighborhood. No community is immune. Each day, five children die unnecessarily from child abuse related causes. Parental drug and alcohol abuse are major child abuse risk factors.

For information on how to report suspected child abuse and/or neglect, please visit the State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families website https://portal.ct.gov/dcf or call 800-842-2288.

Children’s Connection, a nationally accredited Children’s Advocacy Center that works with public and private resources to identify, substantiate, and treat cases of sexual and severe physical abuse and provides community education on the topic. “We are really excited to be able to raise awareness about this important issue with our partners at Norwalk Police Department who we have the honor of working with every day.” said Kari Pesavento, Director of Children’s Connection. If you would like more information about Children’s Connection or the work that we do surrounding child abuse and neglect, please contact Kari at (203) 354-1961, kpesavento@hscct.org or visit www.hscct.org.