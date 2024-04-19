Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk News: Arrest made in Sexual Assault Case

ByAlex

Apr 19, 2024


On June 6, 2023, the Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation into a sexual assault complaint. After a thorough investigation led by Detective Patrick English, Fran Garcia-Pineda was identified as the suspect. It was discovered that Garcia-Pineda resided in Miami, Florida, leading to the issuance of an extraditable arrest warrant by Stamford Superior Court. Detective English collaborated with a Norwalk Police Officer assigned to the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, resulting in Garcia-Pineda’s arrest on April 4, 2024. He was subsequently extradited to Norwalk on April 16, 2024, and charged with Sexual Assault in the Third Degree.

