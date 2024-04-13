Norwalk News: Vape ShopSearch Warrant and Arrest



#Norwalk CT–On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in collaboration with the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (Drug Control Division), executed a Search and Seizure warrant at Smoke House 1 vape shop, situated at #108 Connecticut Avenue. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into non-licensed smoke/vape shops selling marijuana within the City of Norwalk. Smoke House 1 lacks the required license from the State of Connecticut to sell cannabis products exceeding the legal limit.

During the operation, the following items were seized:

Over 7lbs of marijuana

Several hundred products containing THC above the legal limit

Approximately $1200 in US currency

Two individuals were arrested as a result of the raid:

Nusrat Shaika, 20 years old, residing at 1730 Mahan Avenue, Bronx, NY 10461, faces charges including possession with intent to sell 1kg or more of cannabis, possession of cannabis greater than 1 kilo, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to sell 1kg or more of cannabis, conspiracy to commit possession greater than 1kg of cannabis, and conspiracy to commit use of drug paraphernalia. Shaika’s bond is set at $50,000, and their court appearance is scheduled for April 26, 2024, in Stamford. MD Shohidul Joy, 19 years old, residing at 8945 217th Street, Queens, NY 11427, is charged with similar offenses to Shaika’s, including possession with intent to sell 1kg or more of cannabis, possession of cannabis greater than 1 kilo, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to sell 1kg or more of cannabis, conspiracy to commit possession greater than 1kg of cannabis, and conspiracy to commit use of drug paraphernalia. Joy’s bond is also set at $50,000, and their court appearance is scheduled for April 26, 2024, in Stamford.

For those with information related to this case, the Norwalk Police Tip Line can be reached at 203-854-3111. Anonymous internet tips can also be submitted via the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com.