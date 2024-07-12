Norwalk News: Middle School Teacher Arrested in Sexual Assault of a Minor Case

On April 30, 2024, the Norwalk Police Department received a complaint regarding a Norwalk Public School employee allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Luisa Melchionne, a Nathan Hale Middle School Guidance Counselor, was sexually involved with a male student. An arrest warrant was issued for Melchionne, and she was arrested without incident. Melchionne, 47 years old, is no longer employed by the Norwalk Public Schools. She was arrested on July 11, 2024, and charged with Sexual Assault 2nd degree and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. Her bond was set at $500,000.

