Norwalk News: Two Sexual Assault Involving A Minor Arrests Made

On Wednesday, June 26th, Detectives from the Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit, with assistance from the Monroe Police Department, located and arrested Joseph Mejia of Charlotte, North Carolina, at a residence in Monroe, CT.

After a several months-long investigation, a warrant was obtained for Mejia, charging him with Sexual Assault 4th Degree and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Child.

The investigation centered around an incident from 2021 involving Mejia and a minor. Mejia was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 10, 2024.

In May of 2023, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating an incident where a 4-year-old child was reported to have been sexually assaulted by Ricardo Cruz Cisneros.

This investigation culminated in an arrest warrant issued on July 1, 2024, for Cruz Cisneros. During the early morning hours of July 2, 2024, Cruz Cisneros was observed driving in Norwalk and subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Ricardo Cruz Cisneros, 27 years old of Norwalk, faces charges of Sex Assault 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 16, 2024.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at:

www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text

field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)