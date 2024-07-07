Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Two Sexual Assault Involving A Minor Arrests Made

ByAlex

Jul 7, 2024

On Wednesday, June 26th, Detectives from the Norwalk Police Special Victims Unit, with assistance from the Monroe Police Department, located and arrested Joseph Mejia of Charlotte, North Carolina, at a residence in Monroe, CT. 

After a several months-long investigation, a warrant was obtained for Mejia, charging him with Sexual Assault 4th Degree and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Child. 

The investigation centered around an incident from 2021 involving Mejia and a minor. Mejia was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 10, 2024.

In May of 2023, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Victims Unit began investigating an incident where a 4-year-old child was reported to have been sexually assaulted by Ricardo Cruz Cisneros. 

This investigation culminated in an arrest warrant issued on July 1, 2024, for Cruz Cisneros. During the early morning hours of July 2, 2024, Cruz Cisneros was observed driving in Norwalk and subsequently taken into custody without incident. 

Ricardo Cruz Cisneros, 27 years old of Norwalk, faces charges of Sex Assault 1st Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor. He is held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 16, 2024.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at:

www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text
field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Arrest Made in Child Endangerment Case

Jul 6, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Stolen Tire

Jul 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Pedestrian Killed

Jun 22, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Shelton News: Jet Ski Accident

Jul 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Two Sexual Assault Involving A Minor Arrests Made

Jul 7, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Attic Fire

Jul 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Valley

Officer Struck

Jul 7, 2024 Stephen Krauchick