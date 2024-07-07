Norwalk News: Arrest Made in Child Endangerment Case

On May 15, 2024, Norwalk Police patrol officers responded to a call about a 6-year-old child who had not returned home from after-school activities sponsored by the Norwalk Housing Authority.

Officers found the child asleep in a Housing Authority passenger van parked in their lot. A follow-up investigation by the Special Victims Unit revealed that Vladimir Galette, the Housing Authority van driver at that time, had failed to follow protocols by not checking the van for passengers before securing it for the evening.

An arrest warrant for Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree was applied for and granted. Galette, age 47, was located on July 4th in Stamford and arrested without incident.

He was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, with a bond set at $10,000, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15, 2024.