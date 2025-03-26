Vape Shop Arrest in Norwalk

Norwalk Police raided R & R Smoke Shop and Convenience at 213 Main St. on March 18, 2025, marking the third time in four months the shop has been targeted. Officers seized 17.319 pounds of cannabis and $749 in cash as evidence. Abdias Joel Feliz-Garcia, 27, of New Haven, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell over 1 kilogram of cannabis, sale of over 1 kilogram of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He faces an additional charge of cannabis sales from a separate incident, bringing his total bond to $110,000.

