Norwalk Police arrested a 58-year-old man following a search and seizure warrant executed on April 3, 2025, after a lengthy narcotics investigation. Officers detained Jacob Beach outside his North Main Street apartment and located crack cocaine both loose and packaged for sale inside the residence. He was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $55,000, and he is due in court on April 17.

Post navigation