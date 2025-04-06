Multi-State Theft Suspect Nabbed After Violent Bloomingdale’s Robbery

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at the SONO Collection that took place on December 28, 2024. Just after 5:00 PM, two men and one woman stole ten handbags worth approximately $2,500 from Bloomingdale’s and fled the scene, with one of the suspects spraying a security officer in the face with what was believed to be pepper spray or mace.

Following an extensive investigation involving video surveillance and other techniques, Norwalk detectives identified two of the suspects as Jesus Rodriguez and Evelyn Marreno—both wanted in multiple states for similar retail thefts. Detectives determined Rodriguez was the one who used the irritant against the security officer.

Rodriguez was arrested by the Yonkers Police Department and extradited to Connecticut on April 3, 2025. Marreno was taken into custody weeks earlier by New Jersey authorities and remains held in Hudson County awaiting extradition for charges in both Norwalk and New York.

Jesus Rodriguez, 32, has been charged with robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree, organized retail theft, conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, and larceny in the third degree. His bond was set at $75,000, and he is due in court on February 17, 2025.