Norwalk Police Arrest Suspect in April 4th Shots Fired Incident

Apr 10, 2025

Norwalk Police have arrested Eugene Davis, 44, following an investigation into a shots fired incident that occurred on April 4, 2025. Patrol officers responded to reports of gunfire near Connecticut Avenue around 9:10 PM and discovered several shell casings in the roadway. Detectives from the Norwalk Police Department assumed the investigation, working through the night to gather evidence and conduct interviews. Their efforts led to the identification of Davis as the suspected shooter. An arrest warrant was secured, and Davis turned himself in at police headquarters on April 10. Eugene Davis is charged with Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Criminal Attempt at Assault in the First Degree. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2025.

