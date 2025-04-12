Norwalk

Search Warrant at Norwalk Vape Shop Leads to Arrest

ByAlex

Apr 11, 2025

Norwalk Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Mohegan Smoke Shop, 84 North Main Street, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of cannabis products without a state license. Inside a locked storage room, officers found pre-wrapped marijuana cigarettes, THC gummies exceeding the legal limit, and vape products—all packaged for sale—along with several hundred dollars in cash, which was seized pending asset forfeiture.

As a result of the search, 23-year-old Yassin R. Adwan of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with possession and intent to sell more than 1kg of marijuana products. He was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2025.

