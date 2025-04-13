Residential Burglary Arrest in Norwalk

Norwalk Police have arrested 18-year-old Justin Gross in connection to a residential burglary that occurred on January 26, 2025, at 100 San Vincenzo Place. Officers learned that the homeowner’s vehicle and several personal items were stolen during the break-in. Detectives traced the suspects to the Stamford Mall, where they allegedly sold stolen goods, and determined through surveillance footage, interviews, and GPS analysis that the suspects were known to the victim. Gross faces multiple charges including burglary and larceny. The case remains under investigation, with additional arrests pending.

