Norwalk

Fatal Accident Investigation

ByAlex

Apr 16, 2025

At 3:51 AM on April 13, 2025, Norwalk emergency services responded to a serious crash at the intersection of West Avenue and Reed Street. Multiple 911 callers reported that a moped was struck by a vehicle.

Police, fire, and EMS arrived on scene and began treating the moped operator, 52-year-old Jose Olavarria of Norwalk. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.

Norwalk Police’s Crash Reconstruction and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or email Cwasilewski@norwalkct.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using Norwalk Police’s tip lines.

By Alex

Related Post

Norwalk

Residential Burglary Arrest in Norwalk

Apr 12, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Search Warrant at Norwalk Vape Shop Leads to Arrest

Apr 11, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Norwalk Police Arrest Suspect in April 4th Shots Fired Incident

Apr 10, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT, COMPTROLLER SCANLON ANNOUNCE ENHANCED CANCER SCREENINGS FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Apr 16, 2025 Alex
State News

Connecticut Declines to Sign Federal Civil Rights Letter, Says It’s Already in Compliance

Apr 16, 2025 Alex
Norwalk

Fatal Accident Investigation

Apr 16, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bathroom Fire

Apr 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick