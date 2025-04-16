Fatal Accident Investigation

At 3:51 AM on April 13, 2025, Norwalk emergency services responded to a serious crash at the intersection of West Avenue and Reed Street. Multiple 911 callers reported that a moped was struck by a vehicle.

Police, fire, and EMS arrived on scene and began treating the moped operator, 52-year-old Jose Olavarria of Norwalk. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene.

Norwalk Police’s Crash Reconstruction and Crime Scene Units are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Wasilewski at 203-854-3035 or email Cwasilewski@norwalkct.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using Norwalk Police’s tip lines.