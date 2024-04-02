Norwalk News: Gun and Narcotics Arrest

A Norwalk man was arrested on gun and narcotics charges while driving around with an unsecured baby on his lap.

On March 31, 2024 at 11:49 AM a patrol officer observed a man driving around with a baby on his lap. The officer pulled the car over and did not see an infant car seat anywhere in the car. Officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. Officers searched the car which led to the discovery of .762 lbs. of marijuana and a Sig Sauer P365 loaded handgun.

Arrested: Naud Rodriguez 26 years old Norwalk

Date of Arrest: March 31, 2024

Charges: Illegal Possession of Weapon in Motor Vehicle, Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Risk of Injury to a Child, Illegal Transfer of Child-Front Seat Restraint, Possession of Narcotics with intent to Sell, Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond: $250,000