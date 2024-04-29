Bridgeport News: Weekend Stabbing Updates

Yesterday, at 11:17PM, There was a report of an assault with a weapon on the 1200 Block of Park Avenue. A female was stabbed with a knife injury to the thigh with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly an hour later, at at 12:02 am there was a report of a house fight/ assault with a weapon at the 700 Block of Iranistan Avenue. Reports about multiple people fighting outside and one person who was stabbed. St. Vincent’s reported 3 walk-ins with injuries: one head laceration, and two with cuts and bruises.

