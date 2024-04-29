Connecticut’s Family Bridge Program Supports Newborn Families with In-Home Care



Governor Ned Lamont announced the success of a state pilot program, Family Bridge, which provides in-home nurse and community health worker assistance to over 500 families with newborns in the Greater Bridgeport region. Launched in October 2023, Family Bridge aims to support parents during the transition from hospital to home by offering at-home visits at no cost, using the evidence-based Family Connects model. The program, funded by the Lamont administration through various sources including the American Rescue Plan Act, facilitates early health screenings, wellness checks, and connections to resources like diaper banks and healthcare programs. It involves collaboration between multiple state agencies and is expanding to include babies born at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. Participants have praised the program for its support and resources. More information is available on the Family Bridge website or by calling 203-502-4850.

