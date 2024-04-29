Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Connecticut’s Family Bridge Program Supports Newborn Families with In-Home Care

ByStephen Krauchick

Apr 29, 2024


Governor Ned Lamont announced the success of a state pilot program, Family Bridge, which provides in-home nurse and community health worker assistance to over 500 families with newborns in the Greater Bridgeport region. Launched in October 2023, Family Bridge aims to support parents during the transition from hospital to home by offering at-home visits at no cost, using the evidence-based Family Connects model. The program, funded by the Lamont administration through various sources including the American Rescue Plan Act, facilitates early health screenings, wellness checks, and connections to resources like diaper banks and healthcare programs. It involves collaboration between multiple state agencies and is expanding to include babies born at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. Participants have praised the program for its support and resources. More information is available on the Family Bridge website or by calling 203-502-4850.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

