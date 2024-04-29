Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Weekend Fire Updates

ByAlex

Apr 29, 2024

Fire units responded to a detached garage fire at 3:00 am on Friday located at the 300 block of Wade Street. First unit on the scene reported a working fire that was declared under control in 30 minutes. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Units responded to a structure fire at 8:30am on Saturday in the 400 block of Merritt Street. First unit on scene confirmed a working fire with reports from the occupants that everyone was out of the house. The fire was declared under control in 45 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office. Red Cross was not needed, and occupants were able to find shelter with family members.

