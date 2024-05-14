Arrest of 25-year-old Elijah M. Vines for Criminal Attempt – Assault in the 1st Degree + Weapons Violations / Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau Case no. 23D-0587

On April 8, 2023, at approximately 11:20 pm Bridgeport Police received numerous ShotSpotter activations and citizens reports of shots fired within the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Patrol Officers responded to the area and located a crime scene at the BP Gas Station (1464 Fairfield Avenue). The scene indicated a shootout had recently occurred at this location. Officers secured the scene and contacted the Detective Bureau. Detective Aaron Rivera was assigned as the case officer and immediately took charge of the investigation.

While officers were safeguarding the gas station, a victim presented at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. That victim was identified as 25-year-old Elijah Vines of Bridgeport Connecticut. It has been determined that Vines was shot while at the BP Gas Station during this incident.

Numerous citizens were interviewed, and several items of evidence have been processed. As a result of the on-going criminal investigation, Detective Rivera was able to determine that Elijah Vines was an active participant in the shooting. On April 25, 2024, Detective Rivera secured an arrest warrant for Vines charging him with Criminal Attempt – Assault in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 counts), Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (3 counts).

On May 9, 2024, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force and Bridgeport Police Patrol officers located Elijah Vines in the City’s South End. He was placed under arrest, transported to the Bridgeport Police Department, and served with the warrant. Bond was set at $350,000 and he was arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on May 10, 2024.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Aaron Rivera, at 203-581-5179. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.