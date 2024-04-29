Shelton News: Shelton man sexually assaults Neighbor

On 04/24/2024 the Shelton Police received a complaint from a 29-year-old female that her next-door neighbor had sexually assaulted her. The female stated she went next door to 76-year-old Dennis Barry’s house to see if her package was mistakenly delivered to him. She claimed while there Barry inappropriately kissed her and fondled her breasts. The female also claimed that Barry tried to get her to touch his genital area.

Barry was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault 4th Degree. Barry was released on a $2500.00 bond and as part of his conditions of release, he is to have no contact with the female neighbor. Barry was given a Derby Superior court date of 4/29/2024.

