Shelton News: Update on Stabbing

On 04-23-24 at approximately 7:45pm, Shelton Police and EMS were called to a residence on Walnut Tree Hill Rd for a report of a stabbing. Police arrived and located one victim. The victim was a 35-year-old female.The initial investigation revealed that a male and two females were hanging out at the residence. An argument ensued between the male and the victim. The male then physically assaulted and strangled the victim. The male got a knife and stabbed the victim. The male then got into a vehicle and fled the scene.The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the assault and was evaluated by EMS at the scene. Two juvenile teenagers were also at the residence, but were not harmed.Police also determined that one of the teenagers was trying to call 911 to report the incident, but the other adult female on scene was trying to get the phone and prevent the call to police. That adult female, 33-year-old Sarah Graf of Shelton,was arrested and charged with Interfering with an Emergency Call. Graf was released on a $1,000 bond and given a court date of 5-3-24 at Derby Court.The incident is still under investigation by the Shelton Police Detective Division.