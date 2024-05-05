Stratford Library Events

Mother’s Day Craft Days

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Mother’s Day craft for

children ages 3-5 on Tuesday, May 7 at 4pm and a craft for school-aged children

on Thursday, May 9 at 4 pm. Registration required.

stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library

programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit

stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

LEGO Club

The Stratford Library Children's Department will offer LEGO Club on Monday, May 13 at 4pm. Children ages 5-12 are welcome to register. Come build some LEGO creations with friends. Registration required.

Junior Scientists Grab‘n’Go: How Plants Grow

The Stratford Library Children's Department will offer a Junior Scientists grab & go activity for children ages 4-7 with pick-ups starting on Thursday, May 16. Children can enjoy a science experiment with the help of an adult. This month's topic will be "growing plants". Registration required.

Preschool Math Grab‘n’Go: Shapes

The Stratford Library Children's Department will offer a preschool math grab'n'go kit about shapes! Children ages 3-7 are welcome to sign up. Pick up for kits begin on Wednesday, May 22. Registration required.