Stratford

Stratford Library Offers “Reptile Nook” May 12

ByAlex

May 4, 2024

The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut will welcome back representatives and their “friends” from The Reptile Nook of Springfield, Massachusetts on Sunday, May 12 at 2 pm. The program is free and open to the public. Fascinating animal talk from guest speakers Jess and Zack Decoteau, animal keepers and educators from The Reptile Nook, will showcase a variety of reptiles for the program including Ralphie, the Bearded Dragon, Bluey, the Blue-Tongued Skink, Cream, the Corn Snake and Taco, the Cane Toad. The Reptile Nook is dedicated to teaching people of all ages about reptiles and amphibians hoping to help people both face their fears of these misunderstood creatures and to love and appreciate animals of all kinds. 

“The Reptile Nook” talk will be held in the Stratford Library Lovell Room beginning at 2 pm on May 12. No reservations necessary. For further information, call the Library at 203.385.4162 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

