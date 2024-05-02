STRATFORD LIBRARY TEEN EVENTS IN MAY

Chocolate Attack!

Mental Health Awareness Month: We’ll release any bad energy by breaking a GIANT chocolate bar & take home a little chocolate for yourself. You can also create your own aromatherapy diffuser with your personally created scent to bring the good energy home! Grades 6-12. No registration. Thursday 5/2 at 3:30-5:00 pm.

Star Wars Anniversary Celebration

We’re celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Phantom Menace. Join us for movies, games, Star Wars Prizes, snacks & a good time with friends. Saturday 5/4 1:30-5:00 pm. Teen Open Art Hour Wednesday, 5/8 3:30-4:30. Calling all artists! Join us in the Teen Department to draw, paint, or sculpt whatever you like! We’ll provide all the supplies, you bring your artistic inspiration! No registration required. Grades 6-12. Location: Teen Department.

Volunteer Open House & Orientation

Please attend one of the Open House sessions if you are interested in learning more about volunteering in the Teen &/or uCreate Department this summer. The meeting will cover applications, registrations, responsibilities, & schedules. There will be time at the end to fill out & submit your applications as well as have your questions answered. Students must have completed 7th grade to be considered. Applications will be accepted between 5/20 & 5/31 to be considered for a summer position. Applications will be available at www.stratfordlibrary.org/voluneer beginning 5/20. Space is limited. No late applications will be accepted.

Road to Summer Reading

The week of May 20th-25th come by the Teen Department, relax and color one of our Summer Reading graphics. This artwork will be used for our Summer Reading display. Help us make this display rock! 3-5 pm. Grades 6-13 No-Bake Dessert Dips Wednesday, May 22, 3:30-4:30. Learn how to make no-bake funfetti and brownie dips at this delicious program. No registration required. Grades 6-12. Location: Teen Department.