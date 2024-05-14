GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES FUSS & O’NEILL EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN CONNECTICUT

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced today that Fuss & O’Neill, Inc., a renowned civil and environmental engineering firm founded in Connecticut 100 years ago, is expanding its operations in the state. The firm is establishing a new office in Hartford and plans on creating 74 new jobs in the state over the next several years.

Founded in 1924, Fuss & O’Neill has 11 locations in seven states in the northeast, including two offices in Connecticut. The company employes approximately 400 professionals, including 200 in the state. It will be relocating its headquarters from Manchester to a 23,000 square-foot space in Hartford’s Gold Building this autumn.

“Connecticut has the best trained and most skilled workforce in the country, which is why our state is an ideal place for Fuss & O’Neill to expand its operations,” Governor Lamont said. “This highly respected engineering firm employs hundreds of people in good paying jobs in several states, and I am glad that the company has chosen our state as the location to add to its employee base. I look forward to their continued growth here.”

Fuss & O’Neill’s CEO, Kevin Grigg, PE, is excited about the company’s move to Hartford.

“Moving our corporate headquarters to Hartford was a strategic decision that exemplifies our commitment to investing in the communities we serve,” Grigg said. “We have purposefully relocated and opened new offices in urban areas, always seeking environments that inspire innovation and attract top talent. Our move to Hartford aligns with our mission, our work, and our client base. This is an exciting new chapter for our firm as we celebrate our centennial anniversary.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the company’s workforce expansion by providing up to $1,142,489 in tax credits, contingent upon the firm creating and retaining 74 new full-time jobs.

“Fuss & O’Neill has been a fixture in Connecticut for 100 years and we are thrilled to see their continued growth and success here,” DECD Commissioner Dan O’Keefe said. “They are a welcomed addition to our capital city, and their expansion is another testament to the sustained strength of Connecticut’s economy.”

Fuss & O’Neill specializes in planning, design, and construction work in the transportation, water, buildings, government, industry, and energy market sectors. They have done extensive work in Connecticut, including notable projects such as Beehive Bridge in New Britain, maintaining Hartford’s flood control system, and providing a multitude of services for the Science Park development in New Haven.