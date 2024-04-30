Stratford Library Events for First Half of May

Seed Library Grab’n’Go
The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Seed Grab ‘n’ go for pick
up on Wednesday, May 1 (Millet), 15 (Cucumber), and 29 (Sunflowers). You will
receive both the seeds and instructions on how to plant. Registration required. To
register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more
information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or
visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.
Young Reader’s Book Club Meeting
The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Young Reader’s Book Club
meeting. This month’s book will be Clementine. The program meets on May 2 at
6pm for grades 2-5. There will be a book discussion, games, a craft/or activity, and
a snack offered. Children are asked to read the book before the discussion. To
register, or for more information about Library programs and services for children,
call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.
Book Scientists
The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer Book Scientist kits for
children ages 3-12. Each kit includes books and activities. Books are selected
based on the age of the child participating. This month the themes will be Very
Cool Facts (May 3) and Birds (May 17). Return the Library books when they are due
and keep everything else! Registration required. To register, visit the website at
stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library
programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit
stratfordlibrary.org/kids.
Read To a Therapy Dog
The Stratford Library Children’s Department will be offering the chance to read to
a therapy dog on Monday, May 6 from 4pm-5pm and Thursday, May 23 from 4pm-
5pm. Children ages 6-12 may sign up for a fifteen minute time slot, and can choose
a favorite book to read to the dog. Time slots are on a first come, first served basis.
Registration required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then
choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for
children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.
