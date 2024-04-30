Stratford Library Events for First Half of May

Seed Library Grab’n’Go

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Seed Grab ‘n’ go for pick

up on Wednesday, May 1 (Millet), 15 (Cucumber), and 29 (Sunflowers). You will

receive both the seeds and instructions on how to plant. Registration required. To

register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more

information about Library programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or

visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Young Reader’s Book Club Meeting

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer a Young Reader’s Book Club

meeting. This month’s book will be Clementine. The program meets on May 2 at

6pm for grades 2-5. There will be a book discussion, games, a craft/or activity, and

a snack offered. Children are asked to read the book before the discussion. To

register, or for more information about Library programs and services for children,

call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Book Scientists

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will offer Book Scientist kits for

children ages 3-12. Each kit includes books and activities. Books are selected

based on the age of the child participating. This month the themes will be Very

Cool Facts (May 3) and Birds (May 17). Return the Library books when they are due

and keep everything else! Registration required. To register, visit the website at

stratfordlibrary.org, then choose Events. For more information about Library

programs and services for children, call 203.385.4165 or visit

stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Read To a Therapy Dog

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will be offering the chance to read to

a therapy dog on Monday, May 6 from 4pm-5pm and Thursday, May 23 from 4pm-

5pm. Children ages 6-12 may sign up for a fifteen minute time slot, and can choose

a favorite book to read to the dog. Time slots are on a first come, first served basis.

Registration required. To register, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org, then

choose Events. For more information about Library programs and services for

children, call 203.385.4165 or visit stratfordlibrary.org/kids.

Post navigation