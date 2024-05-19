Board Fund-Raiser Begins May 30 with “Preview”

The Stratford Library will return with its annual book sale Thursday, May 30 through Sunday. June 2, 2024 . The sale, which is a major fund-raiser for the library, is being organized this year by the Board of Trustees under Chair Shelley Hall of Stratford.

Browsers at this year’s sale will find thousands of books, CDs, LPs, DVDs, autographed books and much more in over 50 categories at bargain prices covering every conceivable subject from religion, business, music and art to philosophy, science fiction, biography, non-fiction and best-sellers. The sale will commence with a “Preview” on Thursday, May 30 from 5:30-8:30 pm. The evening is open to everyone with no entry fee and books are double the marked price. Visitors can pick up a number for entry on that day beginning at 3:30 pm. The general book sale with prices as marked will continue on Friday, May 31 from 9 am-7 pm and Saturday, June 1 from 9 am-6 pm. Saturday’s sale will be held in conjunction with Stratford’s annual Main Street Festival. On Sunday, June 2 the library will offer a “Half-Price Sale” on all remaining books from 9 am-2 pm and $10 a bag from 2:30-4 pm (bags provided).

For further information, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4161 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.