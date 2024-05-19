Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Board Fund-Raiser Begins May 30 with “Preview”

ByAlex

May 19, 2024

The Stratford Library will return with its annual book sale Thursday, May 30 through Sunday. June 2, 2024.  The sale, which is a major fund-raiser for the library, is being organized this year by the Board of Trustees under Chair Shelley Hall of Stratford. 

Browsers at this year’s sale will find thousands of books, CDs, LPs, DVDs, autographed books and much more in over 50 categories at bargain prices covering every conceivable subject from religion, business, music and art to philosophy, science fiction, biography, non-fiction and best-sellers.  The sale will commence with a “Preview” on Thursday, May 30 from 5:30-8:30 pm. The evening is open to everyone with no entry fee and books are double the marked price. Visitors can pick up a number for entry on that day beginning at 3:30 pm.  The general book sale with prices as marked will continue on Friday, May 31 from 9 am-7 pm and Saturday, June 1 from 9 am-6 pm.  Saturday’s sale will be held in conjunction with Stratford’s annual Main Street Festival.  On Sunday, June 2 the library will offer a “Half-Price Sale” on all remaining books from 9 am-2 pm and $10 a bag from 2:30-4 pm (bags provided). 

 For further information, call the Stratford Library at 203.385.4161 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

Celebrate the Spirit of Stratford at the Main Street Festival!

May 18, 2024 Alex
Stratford

STRATFORD 2024-2025 TOWN BUDGET APPROVED IN 6-4 TOWN COUNCIL VOTE

May 13, 2024 Alex
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY WINS TOP PUBLICITY AWARD

May 11, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Motorcycle Crash

May 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Board Fund-Raiser Begins May 30 with “Preview”

May 19, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Manhunt

May 19, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

May 18, 2024 Stephen Krauchick